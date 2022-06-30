Ek Villain Returns trailer: 29th July is now ‘Villaintines Day’ as the makers of Ek Villain Returns have released the trailer of the film. Starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, the film is the sequel to the 2014 movie Ek Villain featured Riteish Deshmukh as the ultimate villain and Sidharth Malhotra as the hero. The trailer of the new film establishes that it is not about the hero or heroine now, it is about the villain.Also Read - Ek Villain Returns Release Date Out: John Abraham-Arjun Kapoor Bring Eid Gift For Fans, Read on

Ek Villain Returns story: What the film is about?

The trailer begins with a scene in which an officer is briefing the team about the serial killer who would murder women in Mumbai and now, seems like the history is repeating itself as there's a killer on the loose, murdering women in one-sided love. We meet Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham's characters who are at the loggerheads with a past story involving girls – Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. Towards the end of the trailer, the surprise element is revealed when we see the two women actually teaming up as 'villains' and sharing evil laughter.

The highlight of the trailer remains the terrific music with Teri Galliyan playing in the background. Mohit Suri and his team keep the old song in the movie to appeal to the memories of the audience who made the 2014 film a hit.

Watch the trailer of Ek Villains Returns here:

Apart from the music and the action, the film seems filled with many steamy scenes, especially featuring Disha and John. In one scene, we can see the two making out behind a misty glass. The film looks glossy, sexy and full of action. Ek Villain Returns is hitting the screens on July 29th. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!