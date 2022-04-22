Ekta Kapoor on Kangana Ranaut’s political beliefs: Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor opened up on her equation with Kangana Ranaut in her latest interview with an entertainment portal. The popular producer mentioned that she loves how fearless Kangana is but she doesn’t always agree with her opinions. Ekta was speaking in the light of her new reality show Lock Upp when she said how she wanted to bring a fierce female host on-screen in India and that is why she reached out to the Thalaivi actress to lead her show.Also Read - Here is Why Sangram Singh Calls Munawar Faruqui The Weakest Contestant in Lock Upp

Ekta talked to The Quint in her latest interview and called Kangana a 'non-biased' personality who would not judge a person even if her political beliefs don't match with the person. The producer said, "I've done three films with her and I've had a great experience. I've known her to be pretty non-biased like if you see her now also with Munawar (Faruqui) and her, they get along famously on the show. That shows the non-bias is there. She won't go on a show and say, 'Ok I don't get along with this guy or his political beliefs so I'm not gonna like him on the show'."

Ekta Kapoor breaks silence on Kangana Ranaut’s strong point of view that rattles people

Ekta also said she doesn't need to agree with everything Kangana believes in but there's a sense of respect for each other's work and that's why they can get along really well. "She comes in, she's pretty non-biased, she likes the person how he's playing his game and I love that about her. I knew that she's interesting. She has (her) points of view and they're pretty strong and that sometimes rattles a lot of people. Sometimes, even I don't agree with them but mostly, there's mutual respect and that's the greatest reason we can work together," she said.

Ekta Kapoor on why she chose Kangana Ranaut for Lock Upp

Ekta went on to talk about choosing Kangana to bring a change in the reality show format. She said the Indian audience is used to seeing saree-clad women giggling as hosts on-screen but not really putting themselves out there to bring some value to the show and that’s exactly what she intended to change when she got Kangana on board for Lock Upp. “I wanted to do a reality show with a female host. I feel that was missing in India. We don’t take this female host seriously. Girls will come in the typical saree look and they will stand there and giggle…Women are doing that in a lot of other spheres but she’s (Kangana) the right person to bring in for this thought that female host, female running the show and taking on a whole captive reality format forward.”

Kangana has been impressing the viewers with her hosting skills in Lock Upp. Karan Kundrra has joined her as the jailor on the show while Prince Narula has entered as the wild card contestant recently.