Ekta Kapoor shared an emotional note for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Tuesday. Sushant passed away here on June 14, exactly a month ago. Also Read - Dil Bechara Actor Sanjana Sanghi Shares Heart-warming Note For Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Moments Will Now Remain Memories'

On Tuesday, Ekta shared a few throwback photographs clicked with the late actor on Instagram. Also Read - Ab Toh Kabhi Phone Bhi Nai Aiga Tera: Mukesh Chhabra on Sushant Singh Rajput’s One Month Death Anniversary

“Rest In Peace sushi!! We will smile and make a wish when we see a shooting star and know it’s u!! Love u forever!!” wrote the producer. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Rumoured GF Rhea Chakraborty Shares Heartfelt Note, Says 'You Made Me Believe in Love'



Ekta had launched Sushant as an actor in the Balaji daily soap “Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil”. He later became popular as Manav Deshmukh in another Balaji soap, “Pavitra Rishta”, before foraying into Bollywood.

Sushant’s last Bollywood film “Dil Bechara” is slated to release on an OTT platform on July 24.