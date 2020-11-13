Producer Ekta Kapoor hosted a Diwali bash on Thursday evening at her residence in Mumbai. The event was attended by the producer’s close friends from the industry including prominent celebrities from the television world who are often seen hanging out with Ekta and clicking viral selfies with her. The attraction on the guest’s list, however, was the combined presence of four Naagins of the small screens – Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Anita Hassananadani, and Karishma Tanna. All the four divas stunned in their respective traditional outfits and looked fabulous. Also Read - Happy Diwali 2020: Best Quotes, Status, Greetings, Gifs to Wish Your Loved Ones This Deepavali

While Mouni chose to wear a white lehenga, it was an all-pink mirror-work ornate lehenga for Karishma while Hina kept it simple in a basic silk suit and some silver jewellery. Anita, who’s expecting her first child soon, glowed in her mustard silk suit. The actor looked absolutely lovely. Check out their photos here: Also Read - Diwali 2020: Here is How You Can Redo Your Home Artfully For The Festivities

The other actors who gathered to celebrate Diwali at Ekta’s house were Shabbir Ahluwalia-Kanchi Kaul, Urvashi Dholakia, Harleen Sethi, Karan Patel-Ankita Bhargava, Vikas Gupta, Ridhima Pandit, Manish Malhotra, Krystle D’Souza, and Mrunal Thakur. For Mrunal, it was a bright ombre sequin saree from Manish Malhotra’s latest collection that is already a hit among the Bollywood fashionistas. Also Read - Diwali 2020 Date, Time of Lakshmi Puja, Significance And History

While Urvashi dolled up in a printed blue anarkali, Krystle opted for a royal blue lehenga. It was a full house at Ekta’s last night and a pleasant sight amid the pandemic. While many Bollywood personalities have cancelled their Diwali bash including the Bachchans, Ekta continued to keep the trend going.