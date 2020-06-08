It’s been four days to the parental bliss and Sumeet Vyas has already turned into a doting father for his newborn child Ved Vyas. The actor’s wife Ekta Kaul shared the first glimpse of their baby who was born on June 4 at a hospital in Mumbai. The picture shows Sumeet taking a nap with their little munchkin. While the face of the baby is not visible in the photo, the entire site seems too-cute-for-words. Also Read - We Come From Line of Ved Vyas, it Makes sense! Sumeet Vyas Opens up About Naming His First Born Ved

Ekta took to her Instagram stories to share the picture. She wrote 'No. 1 dad' on the picture, proving that Sumeet is definitely behaving like a hands-on father.

Ved is Sumeet and Ekta's first child. The couple got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2018. The actor was previously married to actor Shivani Tanksale for seven years before they called it quit in 2017.

Talking about being a father, Sumeet recently told Times of India that he had been preparing to be a good father for a long time now. He said his wife had been surrounding herself with positivity and good things to have a healthy atmosphere for the baby amid the trying times of COVID-19. Both the mother and the child are healthy.

Sumeet also talked about naming his son after the religious saint who is credited for writing holy book Mahabharata. He said, “Long ago, one of our relatives was having a child and we were discussing names when Ved came up and stayed with me. I decided if I have a boy, I’ll name him Ved. Since we come from the line of Ved Vyas, it makes sense.”