Mumbai: Earlier it was reported that two actresses will feature in Tiger Shroff's actioner Ganpath. And now it's confirmed that the makers have locked their second female lead with Tiger and Kriti Sanon. Elli was recently seen headlining a 23 minutes Swedish short film, titled, 'With You' on Youtube. The short film talks about the relevant topic of mental health awareness and childhood trauma. The actress garnered lots of praises from her industry friends for addressing such a sentimental yet important topic.

Elli has been someone who is always up for challenging roles right from experimenting with her looks, be it dreadlocks hairstyle in Malang to her sensational dance in Har Funn Maula. The actress finished shooting the half schedule of her film Goodbye co-starring Mr Amitabh Bachchan, Ms Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna and has moved onto her next project opposite Tiger Shroff as the second female lead in Ganpath. It's no surprise that Elli is into Martial Arts, which makes it a double treat to see her opposite Tiger Shroff who is known for his action sequences. "This year has been really grateful for me. After the success of my song Har Funn Maula and now Goodbye, I'm very excited to begin my journey for Ganpath. I'm currently in London shooting for it. It's a really cool script and I'm very excited to be a part of the film," says Elli AvrRam as she was spotted a few days ago at the airport heading to London to begin the first schedule of Ganpath.

With her graceful performance in every role, we can’t wait to see her in Ganapath opposite Tiger and Kriti and for her to keep us glued to our seats! Also Read - ’Shehzadi in The House!' Kriti Sanon Joins Kartik Aaryan For Shehzada in Delhi

— this is a press release