After impressing the audience with his performance in movies like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Jannat, Tum Mile, and The Dirty Picture among others, actor Emraan Hashmi is set to play a negative role in a YRF biggie. If the latest reports are anything to go by, then the audience will see Emraan opposite Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3 which is being directed by Maneesh Sharma.

As reported by the Times of India, Tiger 3 could just be the first film where Emraan and Salman will be sharing the screen together. Even though there's no confirmation from either the makers or the actors, a source close to the daily was quoted as saying, "YRF felt that Emraan fits the role as a T. He is a fine, intense actor and that quality won him the role."

Salman and Katrina have already impressed the viewers with their stupendous chemistry in the previous two series from the Tiger franchise. While Gavie Chahal played the villain in the first Tiger movie, Sajjad Delafrooz was seen as the antagonist in the second one. It would be interesting to see how Emraan, who's known for his romantic appearances on-screen, fares in a negative role.

Meanwhile, several media reports suggest that the shooting of Tiger 3 is set to begin in Mumbai next month. As reported by Pinkvilla earlier, Salman had blocked dates for March, however, the team is still looking out for a location to begin the shoot since the coronavirus cases in the UAE are on a rise. While the actor is likely to begin shooting in March, the team is expected to fly to Turkey towards the end of March or in April to film the big action sequences, as planned by Sharma.

Tiger 3 and Pathan crossover

A few media reports have been suggesting that YRF has planned a grand crossover of its three action movies – Salman’s Tiger-series, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan (which is being filmed currently), and Hrithik Roshan’s War. The buzz is that Aditya Chopra has decided to convert his three action biggies into a universe which means that Tiger 3 is likely to introduce SRK as Pathan towards the end, and Pathan might have the announcement of War 2.

Interesting much?