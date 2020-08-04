It has been more than a month to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and the case being investigated by Bihar and Mumbai Police is getting murkier day-by-day. Now, in a recent interview with The New Indian Express, actor Emraan Hashmi has opened up about late actor’s death and how he feels that the death case has become a circus on social media and it is something he stays away from. Also Read - Hansal Mehta Gets Trolled After He Slams Rhea Chakraborty's 'Trial By Media', Says 'Let Her Guilt Be Proved In Court'

Emraan said that his heart goes out to his family at this point and believes that one needs to allow them time to heal through all this.

He further elaborated on the ongoing nepotism debate and said that it’s been fuelled and people have their ego at play as they bash each other and are probably have things from the past and are now just setting their scores. He further added that the whole debate is extremely toxic and hopes that it ends soon. He said, “’I have already put that out’. It’s been fueled and people have their ego at play, they are kind of bashing each other and they probably have things from the past and they are settling those scores. It seems like that and it is extremely toxic. I hope it ends soon.”

Meanwhile, the Bihar government on Tuesday recommended a CBI inquiry into the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Nitish Kumar, while talking to a private news channel, said, “As soon as Sushant’s father K.K. Singh gave consent, I directed the DGP to do the paperwork for the recommendation of the CBI probe.” Kumar said that this demand was made by all and that the police were investigating the case registered in Patna. But the Bihar police team in Mumbai was not getting cooperation from Maharashtra Police. In such a situation, CBI investigation was necessary, he said.

Also, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials are questioning Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty’s Chartered Accountant Ritesh Shah here in connection with a money laundering probe related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said on Tuesday.