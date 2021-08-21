Mumbai: Actor Emraan Hashmi has opened up about the media trial faced by his Chehre co-star Rhea Chakraborty last year following the death of her ex-boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She was accused by Sushant’s family of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his funds, which fuelled massive media trials against her. Talking about the same, Emraan said that what happened with her was ‘completely uncalled for, and very unfair’. Rhea also spent almost a month in jail for her alleged role in a drug-related case in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Left Tear-Eyed and Baffled After Change In His Facebook DP: 'Wapis Aaja Bhai'

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Emraan talked in detail about the same and said, “It was so blown out of proportion, this almost media trial that was conducted, was according to me, so lame. You almost destroyed a family’s life, right? The entire family. For what? Some conjecture, and some assumptions about something that happened. While we keep that aside and do what is called actual reporting, there are some portals that do that. But if everybody got down to understanding the ethics of that, and everyone followed those ground rules, I think this world would be a better place. Because as common sense prevails, you’ve got to understand, there is a judicial system. Its sole purpose is to do this. So why does a portion of the media come down with a guilty verdict on someone?” Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Shares Post About Kalyug, Asks Everyone to ‘Come Together, Find Love And Compassion’ in Dark Times

Chehre director Rumy Jeffery, who has always spoken in defence of Rhea, recently told TOI, “I don’t think the film will suffer because of Rhea’s personal life controversy. I will admit that I felt it would have affected the film, had it been released last year. Everyone knows what a furore the media caused with the whole Sushant Singh Rajput case and Rhea’s arrest. Last year, she was a ‘witch’, a ‘golddigger’ and whatnot; this year she was declared as the ‘most desirable woman’. This shows there has been a change in the perception of people. So, I really don’t feel the film will have an adverse effect because of what happened with Rhea last year.” Also Read - Viral Video: Bride's 'Zabardast' Dance As She Enters The Wedding Stage is Winning Hearts | Watch

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Rhea shared her mesmerising picture in a stunning white dress. She simply captioned it, “In the now.”

The film Chehre starring Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan, Krystle D’Souza, Annu Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty is all set to release on August 27 in theatres.