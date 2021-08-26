Mumbai: Emraan Hashmi, who is all set for his next release Chehre, has now opened about him being tagged as ‘serial kisser’. In an interview, Emraan talked about the same and revealed he had given this tag to hmself as a joke but soon was forced to do movies that were close to this image. Emraan also added that from media to film critics, everyone talked about it and how it ‘overpowered everything’.Also Read - Ahead of Chehre Release, Rhea Chakraborty Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Role in Upcoming Thriller

“For the first 10 years of my career, I was doing these films and I, unfortunately, have done it to myself. This tag was given to me by myself as a joke, and then it blew up, the media started talking about it, and that superseded everything — there could be an article, there could be a film critic review… That overpowered everything, it became a priority. And you had a country that was obsessive about this; sexuality and portraying it on screen. Back then, when I started in 2003, it was this ‘aha’ moment to see a guy who’s kissing all his heroines. That became a talking point,” Emraan Hashmi told Bollywood Bubble. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Lends His Powerful Voice in Chehre Title Track

However, Emraan also mentioned that with time, he got tired of this ‘serial kisser’ image and was not getting any creative fulfillment. “But as time went on, I realised that. I also realised I was getting sick of it. Because those films were giving me a very ‘been there done that’ feeling. I reached a saturation point, even though those films were doing very well at the box office. I felt that there’s an actor in me who wants more. I am maturing as an actor, but I am forced to choose these scripts because this is what’s working, and in our industry, we want Xerox copies of everything. But I’m not getting any creative fulfillment,” Emraan added. Also Read - Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Rhea Chakraborty's Media Trial: 'You Almost Destroyed Entire Family's Life, Right?, For What?'

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi will be next seen in Chehre which is directed by Rumy Jafry and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rhea Chakraborty, Annu Kapoor and Krystle D’Souza among others. In the movie, Emraan is playing the role of a business tycoon with a complicated past. The movie will be released in theatres on August 27.