Actor Emraan Hashmi is known to stay away from the gossip mill in the industry. He has a separate lifestyle which is unlike any other leading actor in Bollywood. Emraan likes to stay away from discussing his personal relationships in the media and yet he smiled and commented on the news of Alia Bhatt marrying Ranbir Kapoor in his latest interview.

Alia is Emraan's cousin and the rumours are rife that she's soon going to get married to actor Ranbir. The duo is often spotted together and Alia is almost a part of the Kapoor family, taking care of Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor and gelling well with the other members. When Emraan was asked to comment on the same news, he smiled and said he has heard the same.

In his latest interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Emraan was asked if he knows anything about Alia marrying Ranbir and he said 'I have heard the same'. The actor also talked about working with Alia in a movie. He said that he has seen the girl grow in her career and become a fantastic actor in the past few years, and he would love to collaborate in a film with her.

On the work front, after releasing a music video recently, Emraan is now gearing up for his movies Mumbai Saga – set for release on March 19, and Chehre which is hitting the theatres on April 30.

Well, seems like the wedding is very much on the cards and only a formal announcement is left!