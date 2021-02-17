Actor Emraan Hashmi‘s latest music video ‘Lut Gaye’ co-starring newcomer Yukti Thareja is out now. The romantic song is crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and lyrics have been penned down by Manoj Muntashir. The track has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The song is a melodramatic take on unfulfilled love. The song portrays the narrative of great love and sacrifice about Mumbai cop who unwittingly falls for the bride he rescues.

Watch The Song Here:

The music video directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru is surely going to be a treat for Emraan Hashmi fans as they will witness him in the space he is most loved in!

Emraan said in a statement, “We received appreciation and love for Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, and when Bhushan and Vinay-Radhika spoke to me about Lut Gaye, I was happy to collaborate on the single. It is a beautiful melody with words that hit you hard. Hope the audiences love the song as much as I do.”

Earlier, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar announced: “We are very excited to have Emraan Hashmi on board for ‘Lut gaye’. The way he emotes the song, his fans enjoy seeing him in a romantic space. ‘Lut gaye’ is a soulful, heartfelt romantic song and has been tailor-made for someone like Emraan.”

Emraan had earlier collaborated with T-Series for a single titled “Main rahoon ya na rahoon”, which tasted success.