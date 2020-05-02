Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor has bid the farewell to her husband in the most heartbreaking and emotional manner and it will definitely bring tears to your eyes. Two days after the death of the actor, she took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of the Bobby actor where he can be seen holding a drink in his hand and smiles brightly in the picture. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “End of our story.” Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on Irrfan Khan And Rishi Kapoor's Death, Answers Why Losing Younger Celeb Feels More Tragic Than Losing an Elder

Earlier, Neetu shared a long post and stated he would like to be remembered with smile and not with tears. The post reads, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.”

“He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way”, it further stated.

View this post on Instagram 🙏 A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Apr 30, 2020 at 12:28am PDT



The Mulk actor died at the age of 67 on April 30 after a long battle with bone marrow cancer. He was cremated in Chandanwadi crematorium with family members and few industry celebrities in attendance. The funeral was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, wife Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Anil Ambani among others.

In 2018, Rishi was diagnosed with cancer and got treated in the US for a year and had returned to India in September 2019. The actor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor and children Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor.