Mumbai: Esha Deol is back! The trailer of her upcoming movie Ek Duaa has been released. The movie also marks Esha Deol's debut as a producer.

The movie presents gender discrimination in the society and need to end the same. The trailer shows how Esha Deol is a member of a family which discriminates between sons and daughters. It depicts how Esha's daughter in the film feels left out and ignored. She is not sent to school, not given new toys. What follows is a battle to fight this discrimination. "Yeh Allah ki den hai, iske baare mein faislay karne wale hum kaun hote hai," Esha says in the trailer.

Abida struggles to amplify the voice and the right to equal love for her daughter Duaa in a family that shuns the girl child.

Watch @Esha_Deol in #EkDuaa at the #VootSelectFilmFest, premiering 26th July only on #VootSelect.@ramkamal @venkysuttara @amppvtltd @Panorama_SL pic.twitter.com/Nv7GUJo1c0 — Voot Select (@VootSelect) July 19, 2021



Sharing the trailer link on social media, Esha wrote, “Our film “Ek Duaa” premieres on Monday 26th July 2021 on @vootselect . Do watch it and give us your love, good wishes, Duas & blessings.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Deol Takhtani (@imeshadeol)

Esha took a break from movies after her marriage in 2012. She was last seen in the short film, Cakewalk. Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Esha said that she is looking to make a comeback with something special. “Now that they have grown up a bit and some very interesting projects are being offered to me, I thought it was the right time for me to face the camera once again,” Esha told PTI.

Ek Duaa is set to release on Voot Select on July 26.