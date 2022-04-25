Mumbai: Bollywood actor Esha Gupta gave a sneak peek of her smoking hot look from a recent photoshoot in a bold and steamy pink rose dress that has set the Internet ablaze. Esha continued to bewitch the fashion enthusiasts with her sizzling halter neck pink floral mini dress that is currently raising the tempearture as fashion lovers swoon over the sultry look. If you thought that dresses cannot get smaller this summer then wait here as Esha Gupta has proved you wrong with her seductive dress that she wore by ace designer Magda Butrym.Also Read - 5 Times Actress Esha Gupta Crossed Limits Of Boldness, Watch Her Topless Pictures That Set Internet On Fire

For the shoot, Esha Gupta was dressed in a pink foral mini dress that had twists to create interesting asymmetrical straps and enhahnce the cutout at bust. The lower part of the dress was highlighted with pleats that gave a bodycon look. For the statement look, Esha completed the vibe with a gorgeous big floral print boots from the same brand. The classic pointed toe boots hit just under the knee, with a 11 cm heel and a concealed side zip closure.

Take a look at the videos and pictures of Esha Gupta:

Esha Gupta is best known for starring in films such as Rustom, Jannat 2, Commando 2, Total Dhamaal and Humshakals among others. She was seen in One Day: Justice Delivered.