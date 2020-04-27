Actor Esha Gupta has broken million of hearts after she made her relation with Spanish businessman Manuel Campos Guallar official. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture with her life partner and it speaks volumes of their love. In the photo, the couple can be seen posing with their arms around each other in a hotel lobby. Twinning in black, Esha can be seen clad in Pants, top and overcoat while Guallar can be seen all suited up in black. Also Read - Internet Sensation Esha Gupta is Shy of Posing Infront of Camera, Check Her Latest Pic

She captioned the picture, “te amo mucho mi amor’ which translates to ‘ I love you so much, my love’. Commenting on the picture, Guallar wrote in hindi, “मैं तुमसे प्यार करता हूँ (I Love You) and left a heart emoticon. Also Read - Esha Gupta Raises The Oomph Factor as She Goes Bold in Silver Shimmery Dress

Take a look at the photo here:



Interestingly, Nikhil Thampi, who was linked to Esha and was rumoured to be dating her pulled her leg and commented ‘dhokebaaz’.

However, this is not the first time she uploaded her picture with Guallar. Earlier in 2019 August, she shared a picture with him when she attended Mabel Green Cup.



Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Esha revealed, “My boyfriend, who is in Spain, has been in isolation and has been taking all kinds of precautions. He has been telling me about the virus and somehow I was mentally prepared for this lockdown to happen. I’m talking to him every day and video calling to keep a check on his health. Honestly, he’s the one who is calming for the otherwise hyper person that I am. He has this relaxing effect on me.”

“I am trying to keep myself calm and also taking care of my health… treating it like a war situation. (I am) Not hoarding food like many other people, because I know that’s wrong and I’m also making sure that I don’t overdo or waste things. The more I save today, it’s all the better for my tomorrow”, she added.