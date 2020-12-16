What does it take for an actor to break the internet? Well, in the case of stunning actor Esha Gupta, it’s just a matter of a bathroom selfie! You don’t have to believe us here, just check out what she has posted on Instagram and you would know how we are so convinced. Also Read - Mouni Roy Dances to Salman Khan's Song at Punit Pathak-Nidhi Moony Singh's Wedding Reception - Watch Viral Video

While most of us were busy scratching our heads on a busy Tuesday, Esha took to Instagram to share a bathroom selfie and set the social media on fire. The actor could be seen posing in a crop top and a pair of her blue briefs. Without posting any caption, Esha just let the picture do the entire talking for her.

Esha is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood when it comes to posing without fear of social media. She has been trolled widely for baring it all out but everytime she was criticised, she emerged out with more fire and more confidence on Instagram. Her profile is full of pictures and videos that justify how fabulously bold she is and just how much she loves to flaunt her fearless self on social media.

A look at Esha’s Instagram also proves her dedication towards yoga and regular workout. The actor is absolutely honest with her workout routine and that truly shows. What do you think?