New Delhi: Yeh Jawana Hai Deewani actor Evelyn Sharma and husband Tushaan Bhindi have been blessed with a baby girl. On Friday, the actor took to her official Instagram account and shared the news with her fans. She also dropped an adorable picture of her newborn and revealed that she has named her ‘Ava Bhindi’. “The most important role of my life… #mommy to @avabhindi,” Evelyn wrote. Reportedly, Evelyn and Tushaan welcomed their baby girl on November 12.Also Read - Evelyn Sharma Walks Down The Aisle in Rs 1 Lakh Sheer Bridal Gown With Mesh Panel | See Pics

Several fans took to the comment section of Evelyn’s post and congratulated her. Several celebrities including Neil Nitin Mukesh, Elnaaz Norouzi, Elli AvrRam also congratulated the actor. “My angel!!!! Ava❤️🥰🦋 so so happy for you my Ev and you’re such a pretty mommy,” Elli wrote. Also Read - Evelyn Sharma Marries Best Friend Tushaan Bhindi in Australia, See Dreamy Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma)

Also Read - Evelyn Sharma Says Routine is Important When Working From Home

Meanwhile, earlier Evelyn talked about how they were preparing to welcome home their daughter and told BT, “We’ve set up a cute and cozy nursery for our little princess, but I know that the first couple of months she will be sleeping in a cot next to us. We’re very grateful for the beautiful gifts we are receiving from our family and friends and are looking forward to all of them meeting baby Bhindi soon.”

Evelyn Sharma tied the knot with her best friend and doctor Tushaan Bhindi in Brisbane, Australia in May this year. Bhindi is an Australia-based dental surgeon.

Meanwhile, Evelyn has worked in several films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Main Tera Hero and Jab Harry Met Sejal.