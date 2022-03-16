Mumbai: Actor Evelyn Sharma shared a new picture of herself breastfeeding her baby. The picture showed her carrying the newborn in her arms as she looked straight into the camera. Evelyn could be seen wearing a grey co-ord set, middle-parted hair and natural makeup. Evelyn captioned the image as, “All day, every day. ?? #breastisbest (sic).”Also Read - COVID-19 And Breastfeeding: Study Reveals NO Evidence of Infection Being Transmitted Through Breastfeeding

The comment section on the post got flooded with people praising her for normalising breastfeeding in public. However, a few others tried to troll her for sharing the picture. Check out Evelyn Sharma‘s latest viral picture here: Also Read - Evelyn Sharma Shares Picture While Breastfeeding Daughter Ava, Netizens Say ‘Beautiful Moment’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma)

Also Read - Quite Bizarre! Woman Breastfeeds Cat on Plane & Refuses to Stop, Leaves Passengers Horrified

Evelyn has been writing a lot about breastfeeding in her Instagram posts lately. The actor says her life is currently wrapped around her baby and she wants to ensure the best of health for her newborn daughter Ava. In another post that she made recently, Evelyn wrote, “If you’re wondering why I post photos of me breastfeeding, it’s because it’s my whole life right now. It’s a full-time job with a lot of extra hours and sleepless nights. But your payment is a happy and healthy baby which is all you want as a mommy. I don’t exclusively breastfeed though. My baby girl needs a little top up once in a while and mommy a hot bath while daddy takes over (sic)!”

Many other actors have taken to social media to create awareness about breastfeeding and how it’s helpful in a baby’s growth. Many celeb moms have also mentioned that even though breastfeeding helps in establishing a better emotional connection with the baby, it is to each its own. Your thoughts on Evelyn’s picture?