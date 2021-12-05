Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved Bollywood actors. Ever since his first movie, the actor has been ruling hearts. He has given several wonderful performances in movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Love Aaj Kal 2 and the recent Dhamaka. However, do you know how much does this Bollywood actor earn? Well, if Kartik is to be believed, even he does not know about it. In a recent interview, Kartik Aaryan was asked about his bank balance to which he said that he has no clue about it and it’s his mother who will know.Also Read - ’Shehzadi in The House!' Kriti Sanon Joins Kartik Aaryan For Shehzada in Delhi

"Mujhe nahi pata, actually meri mummy ko pata hai. Sach bol raha hu (I have no clue, my mom knows it. I am telling you the truth)," Kartik said at Agenda AajTak 2021 event in New Delhi.

Apart from this, Kartik Aaryan also talked about his investments and said that he spends the most on his clothes. The actor also talked about his relationship status and said that he is single and is one of the most 'eligible bachelors' in the industry right now.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in Dhamaka. In the movie, Kartik played the role of a news anchor named Arjun Pathak, whose life turned upside-down after a call from a terrorist. The movie also presented Kartik in his never-seen-before intense avatar and gained immense appreciation from fans and critics.

Apart from this, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Captain India, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Sajid Nadiadwala’s next, Freddy and Shehzada.