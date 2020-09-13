Bollywood actor and mom-to-be Anushka Sharma shared a mesmerising picture flaunting her baby bump. In the post, she said that nothing is more real and humbling than experiencing the creation of life in you. In the photo, she can be seen standing at the beach dressed in a white top and blue pants. She looks down at her baby bump as she hold it with a smile. Also Read - Go Chic With Polka Dots: Take Inspiration From These Bollywood Divas For Your Next Outing

She captioned it, “Nothing is more real and humbling than experiencing the creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is? (sic)” Also Read - Virat Kohli Was a 'Brat' Like Me, Shoaib Akhtar Lauds India Captain's Spectacular Transformation Into Modern Day Legend

Check Out the Photo Here:



Her husband Virat Kohli commented, “My whole world in one frame.”

It was last month, when Anushka and Virat announced that they are set to be parents for the first time.A They will welcome their first born in January 2021.

The announcement came with a picture of the couple on Anushka and Virat’s respective Instagram accounts, where her baby bump is visible. In the photograph, Anushka was seen wearing a black and white polka dotted dress, while Virat is seen in a grey T-shirt and white pants.

The couple tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy.

Meanwhile, Anushka, on the work front, produced Pataal Lok and Bulbbul under her production house Clean Slate Films. She was last seen in Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan.