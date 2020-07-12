Bollywood actor Hema Malini has refuted the rumours of being admitted to the hospital or suffering from ill-health. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video where she confirmed that she is ‘perfectly fine’. She captioned it, “Dear All, Thank you so much for showing your concern. I am absolutely fine with the blessing of Lord Krishna. Radhey Radhey. You all stay home, stay safe.” (sic) Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Tests COVID-19 Positive: Shoaib Akhtar's Befitting Reply to Twitter User Who Questioned His Speedy Recovery Post For Big B Wins Internet | SEE POST

Earlier, Esha Deol too rubbished the news and said that she is ‘fit and fine’. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “My mother @dreamgirlhema is fit & fine. The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don’t react to such rumours! Thanks to everyone for their love & concern.” (sic)

My mother @dreamgirlhema is fit & fine 🧿 ! The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don’t react to such rumours! Thanks to everyone for their love & concern . ♥️🙏🏼 — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) July 12, 2020



Meanwhile, Hema on Sunday tweeted to wish for Amitabh Bachchan’s good health after he shared that he has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. “Amit ji has tested positive & has been admitted to Nanavati hospital. I pray for his well being & I’m sure that with all our collective prayers, he will come out of this safely,” she wrote in her tweet.

The news was spread after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s news of being tested COVID-19 positive came into the light. Now, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for coronavirus. Jaya Bachchan tested negative. Amitabh and Abhishek are currently admitted in isolation ward in Nanavati Hospital.