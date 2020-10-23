Former actor Faisal Khan rose to fame with the film Mela alongside actors Aamir Khan and Twinkle Khanna. After a long break, Faisal is all set to make his directorial debut with ‘Faactory’. Faisal who has also served as an assistant director on films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, says that he has not taken any help from his actor brother Aamir Khan. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Looks Resplendent in Rs 1,35,000 Pastel Blue Chanderi Lehenga, Pearls for Cousin's Wedding in Manali

In an interview with Times of India, talking about Aamir’s involvement in the directorial venture, Faisal said, “No, I didn’t get any help from Aamir, he has not even heard the script of the film that I am making. And I didn’t need any help as such because I’ve been through the process.” Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Returns Home With Sister Priya Dutt From Hospital After Beating Lung Cancer | See Pics

He further added, “With Aamir also, when I joined his production house, I was reading scripts. All the experience that I have gained from my initial assistant days till now, I’ve put it all into this film. So, I don’t need to rely on Aamir for anything because ultimately it has to be a vision that a director has. And I didn’t want to take any inputs from anyone; I wanted to helm the project on my own. Whether it is a hit, it is my baby, whether it is a flop, it is my baby. I didn’t let anyone take the decisions, ultimately, as a director, you’re supposed to take your own decisions.”

Faisal wants to form his own identity and wants to break out of Aamir Khan’s shadow. “Also, how does one form one’s own identity? I have had my own struggles. How does one break out of that. How does Faisal Khan ever break out of Aamir Khan’s shadow? Why doesn’t one write it as Faisal Khan’s brother Aamir? The whole system needs a big change.” Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Emerges Victorious In His Battle With Lung Cancer, Says 'I am Eternally Grateful'

Aamir’s and Faisal’s relationship turned sour after it was claimed that he is suffering from schizophrenia and was put on medication against his will. Talking about how his career got affected due to this alleged rumours, Faisal said, “It did affect my career for quite a while because going through a legal case where someone thinks that you are mental and the world thinks that you are mental, not proper in the head – people were scared to work with me. At that time I was asking people for roles, I was yet not considering direction at that point, but I was acting because that’s what I’ve learned and that’s what I’ve been doing all my life. But I was having a tough time getting roles. People were not ready to meet me in the industry. So I faced all that.”

Faisal’s directorial venture will be an action thriller and the former actor will also make his singing debut, as per reports.