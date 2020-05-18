Acid attack is a horrendous crime and it doesn’t only promote the widely-accepted patriarchy but also attempts to normalise abuse against women. In the latest news, TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui has been accused of glorifying acid attack with his video. After the National Commission For Women filed a complaint, Siddiqui’s TikTok ID was blocked. Now, in a long note thanking the NCW, acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal talked about the crime. Also Read - 'It's Water, Who Drinks Acid?': TikToker Faizal Siddiqui Issues Clarification After His 'Acid Attack' Video Sparks Outrage

Laxmi, who inspired Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak, took to Instagram to thank the NCW and mentioned that those who promote a heinous crime like acid attack 'are a curse to our society.' Her post read, "Thanks to National Commission for Women for taking cognizane of the viral video by TikTok 'influencer' Faizal Siddiqui promoting acid attack.Such videos/actions should be strictly debarred which are against the society.

We are working day and night to stop the acid attacks , violence against women. This cringe activity is not called influencing but promoting crime. Such persons are curse to our society.

So it is important to ban such videos and accounts from the social media.

Come forward-we urge you to stop acid violence-Stop Sale Acid

@ncwindia" (sic)

Faizal drew ire of social media users when he uploaded a video in which he seems to be emulating an acid attack scene. However, apologising for unintentionally hurting the sentiments of people, the TikTok influencer made a post on Instagram telling that he never intended to make this video about the acid attack, rather he was drinking water in the video and that’s what he threw on the woman seen in the controversial clip. He also said he has been targetted because only a part of his video has been shown and not the entire clip.

