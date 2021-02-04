Amazon Prime Video’s much-anticipated web series, Family Man Season 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee, is not postponed and will be premiered on February 12, 2021 as scheduled. Yes, you heard us right! There have been reports since the last few days that the Family Man Season 2 is postponed due to Tandav and Mirzapur Row. However, Amazon has cleared the air and ended the speculations around it. Also Read - The Family Man 2 Teaser Out: Srikant's Life Goes For a Toss After He Is Asked To Take Tough Decision

When a fan asked Amazon if the release date of the Family Man Season 2 is delayed and requested to give some update on the same, Amazon responded by saying, "Thank you for reaching out to us. Family Man season 2 will go live on February 12, 2021. Keep us posted for further updates. (sic)"

Thank you for reaching out to us. Family Man season 2 will go live on February 12, 2021. Keep us posted for further updates. ^VT — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) February 1, 2021

There were strong speculations that after a massive controversy Over Amazon Prime Video’s two web shows – Tandav and Mirzapur, the online streaming giant might postpone Manoj Bajpayee starrer in order to avoid any further problems. However, it looks like Amazon is all set to fulfil the promise they made to the viewers of Family Man.

The family Man 2 will begin from the cliffhanger from where the season 1 ended. Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) has to make a tough choice as he goes missing. His personal and professional life go for a toss as he is pitted against new antagonist Raji (Samantha Akkineni). He will also realise that mission Zulfiqar is not over yet and will try his best to stop the chemical attack.

Family Man season 2 has an ensemble cast of Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, and Mahek Thakur, Samantha Akkineni, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N Alagamperumal.