The Family Man season two starring Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most-anticipated web shows and fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the espionage-thriller show. Now, we have good news for all the fans. Yes, if you guessed it, we have some updates on its release date. As per the latest report in FilmiBeat, the Family Man 2 is likely to hit Amazon Prime Video in the month of May, which means the wait is less than a month now. The report also noted that the makers of the show, Raj and DK, are even more eager to present the show to their fans and are even more excited about it. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same but if reports are to be true, then the announcement will come soon. Also Read - April 2021 Guide: What’s New on Zee5 Netflix, Amazon Prime Video And SonyLIV This Month?

Earlier, Raj and DK is scheduled to arrive ‘this summer’. We know you have been eagerly waiting for the new season of The Family Man. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love! We have an update for you. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer! We have been working super hard to get you a kickass season. And we are pretty sure you will love it. Can’t wait to bring it to you”, they said. Also Read - National Film Awards 2021 Winners Full List: Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi, Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut Win Big

The new season will start from the cliffhanger, from where season 1 ended. The plot of the series goes like this – Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) will return to the sequel with his struggle to stop the chemical attack and balance his personal and professional life. He will be pitted against a new antagonist, Raji (Samantha Akkineni). Srikanth will also realise that Mission Zulfiqar is far from over. An uproar will be created in Srikant’s life after he will get to know what transpired between Suchitra (Priyamani) and Arvind (Sharad Kelkar) in the hotel that night. Karim’s girlfriend has got hold of the video which is a piece of important evidence in proving Karim innocent. Once the video releases on social media, TASC Srikant will be accused of killing an innocent person. Amidst all this, the toxic gases of a chemical plant near Delhi leak along with the toxic gases tanker that is about to explode. Also Read - 67th National Film Awards 2021: Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut Best Actors; Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore Gets Best Hindi Film

Family Man season 2 has an ensemble cast of Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, and Mahek Thakur, Samantha Akkineni, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N Alagamperumal.