Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s fans have been pouring in love for him from all corners of the country. After his last film, Dil Bechara released online a day before, many people have gone a step ahead in paying their own sweet little tributes to the late actor to remind all that he is going to live in their hearts forever. One such tribute was shared by one of SSR’s fan-clubs on Instagram. It’s a fan-made art of Sushant using oreo biscuits. Also Read - AR Rahman Says a 'Gang' in Bollywood is Working Against Him, Not Letting Him Curate Music For Hindi Films

A video of a fan using oreo biscuits to create the face of the late actor on a wall is going viral on Instagram. The actor’s song Gulaabi from the film Shuddh Desi Romance plays in the background as the art is created. Check this interesting video: Also Read - SSR Case: PM Modi 'Acknowledges' Subramanian Swamy's Letter Requesting For a CBI Inquiry

While fans continue to demand a CBI inquiry in the SSR death case suspecting a foul play, they are also making sure that Dil Bechara turns out to be a hit online. Hashtags like #DilBecharaCreatesHistory and #DilBecharaReview have been trending heavily on Twitter since Friday when the film was released. Many social media users are also surprised to see how the film had many similarities with SSR’s life. In fact, most people who watched the Mukesh Chhabra directorial found it to be a prophecy of SSR’s tragic end to life.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister Subramanian Swamy, who had written a letter to PM Modi seeking a CBI inquiry in the SSR case has received a letter from the PM office acknowledging the letter.