Mumbai: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti responded to a fan alleging that Ankita Lokhande has been using his name for her advantage. A fan commented on Shweta’s post and asked why she chooses to support Ankita who had dated her late brother for six years before they broke up in 2016.Also Read - Boycott Pavitra Rishta 2 Trends as Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Are Not Happy; Ankita Lokhande- Shaheer Sheikh Trolled

Shweta, who has been meditating and trying to relax after the tragedy in the family last year, mentioned that her heart refuses to believe that Ankita could take advantage of SSR’s death. She said that the Pavitra Rishta star has always stood with their family even after SSR’s death. The user posted, “Shweta Singh Kirti why do u support Ankit lokhnde b she hd been using Sushant n her fake affair vd him for her PR. In fact she is one partying vd most of the suspects involved in Annihilation OF SUSHANT (sic).” Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0 First Look Out: Shaheer Sheikh Reminds of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande Becomes Archana

Shweta replied saying, “Drdivya I really don’t know what the truth is….but it is hard for me to overlook how Ankita has always stood by the family even after the death of Bhai. I have seen her take care of Bhai, once when I was visiting him in Mumbai and he had stomach pain I saw how she called the doc, gave him medicine and showered him with love. The act was enough to prove to me that she has a kind and loving heart (sic)” Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Shaheer Sheikh To Play Role of Manav Opposite Ankita Lokhande, Casting Director Confirms

Shweta continued to ask fans to stay strong and keep praying for the truth to come out soon. She said that she has full faith in the CBI and she’s hopeful that they will get closure soon.

Meanwhile, Ankita has begun shooting for the new season of her famous show Pavitra Rishta. The actor joined Sushant Singh Rajput in the popular ZEE TV show before the latter stepped into Bollywood with Kai Po Che. In Pavitra Rishta 2.0, she has been paired with Shaheer Sheikh who has reprised the role of Manav Deshmukh.