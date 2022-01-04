Mumbai: The news of actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal‘s wedding went viral on the internet last year. Their photos looked like straight out of a fairy tale. The couple made a public appearance after returning from their honeymoon, but they want to keep their personal lives private. They have not made any public appearances since their airport photos and strive to avoid the media. Both have been keeping themselves occupied by shooting. However, family bonding is quite evident on social media. After their happy pictures from Christmas, a new post is going viral proving their close-knit family bonding. We recently came across dewar Sunny Kaushal and his parjai ji Katrina engaging in some lighthearted banter on social media. It’s impossible to overlook because it’s so cute.Also Read - Katrina Kaif Comes To Drop Vicky Kaushal At The Airport, Fans Say 'Awww So Cute'

Sunny wore an asymmetric draped kurta with a waistcoat from Shantanu & Nikhil couture. The Shiddat actor looked dashing and captioned the picture, "Pose like a king, dress like a warrior.." And Katrina Kaif is enthralled. "Vibe hai vibe hai," she wrote on Sunny's photo. We're digging this Devar-Bhabhi equation!

Take a look:

Sunny Kaushal, Vicky's younger brother, and now Katrina's devar shared this photo, and netizens are loving Katrina's desi comment. Sunny replied, " isiliye toh hype hai hype hai." The comment has over 9000 likes.

Fans couldn’t hold the excitement and flooded Sunny’s post with quirky replies. One of the users wrote, “Imagine having Katrina Kaif as your bhabhi and then making a comment with full desi style. Goals.” Another fan commented, “@katrinakaif wahhhh parjai ji in the house” While someone also called them the best bhabhi devar duo and wrote, “best devar bhabi duo! The respect and love you have for her shows through! ..may the Almighty always keep you guys like this!”

On the work front, Katrina has Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ and Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara,’ which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in her pipeline. Sunny Kaushal who was recently seen in Shiddat garnered appreciation for his performance.