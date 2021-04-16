Kartik Aaryan has reportedly been fired from Dostana 2 by Dharma Productions due to actor’s ‘unprofessional behaviour’. PeepingMoon has also reported that Dharma Productions or any other film business of Karan Johar has vowed to not work with Kartik again. Sources also revealed that Karan Johar’s production house is replacing the actor in the sequel. Also Read - Serving The Nation Since 1853: Twitter Pours Love As Indian Railways Marks Its 168th Birthday | See Pics

However, the report did not go well with netizens and many compared him with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s situation. Many even went on to slam Karan Johar. One user tweeted, “#KartikAaryan if you chose to keep quiet when Others were going through it .. how can you expect that it won’t happen to you?!” Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Quits Dostana 2 After Shooting With Janhvi Kapoor For 2 Weeks?

“Well We’ll know that #KartikAaryan was appreciated by our Prime Minister too so ya , his behaviour was always so sweet and polite towards his every co-star which is a fact you can’t ignore so allegations by Dharma ruined. Thumbs up#KartikAaryan”, wrote another. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka Sold to Netflix For a Whopping Rs 135 Crore- Know Details

Check Tweets Here:

Kartik Aryan is pro Modi hence Karan Johar has decided to not to work with him in future. We all remember what happened to Sushant Singh Rajput. https://t.co/PKjecVHolC — desi mojito (@desimojito) April 16, 2021

@TheAaryanKartik No matter what We All Love you and will support you till our last Breath❤ #KartikAaryan We All are with you!🖤 — Kartikian Forever❤ (@heartthrob__ka) April 16, 2021

#KartikAaryan to be replaced in #Dostana2 due to several reasons.

Get the full scoop now! pic.twitter.com/h7qM28Rac2 — Dekh Jara (@DekhJara18) April 16, 2021

Now it’s #KartikAaryan who is blacklisted by Karan Johar Why doesn’t this man black-list star kids?

Why always an outsider? Why does it always bothers him when it is a talented outsider? Why no such step for talentless star kid?#Dostana2 — Lavina jain (@itslavinaa) April 16, 2021

@TheAaryanKartik we love you. Thank god u left that movie.@Dharmatic_ we already planned to boycott u. No matter if it’s Shanaya or Suhana….we all know what u exactly do. U ruin careers like this. Same tricks…@KanganaTeam ma’am hope u speak on this. #KartikAaryan #Dharma — Subhendu Biswal (@Shubh_arambh_) April 16, 2021

#KartikAaryan if you chose to keep quiet when Others were going through it .. how can you expect that it won’t happen to you?! Police Covered Up SSR Murder pic.twitter.com/aThm55HJ3n — JUSTICE4SSR (@justice4_ssr) April 16, 2021

Nothing has changed.. 🤦‍♂️ #KartikAaryan is the next target of movie mafia gangs. First they did the same with #SushantSinghRajput now they’re doing this with nation’s heartthrob. Karan Johar ko uttha le re baba.. Uttha le 😡😠 https://t.co/NPUZsiXyLp — Swapan Singh (@HOUSESWAPAN) April 16, 2021

These r some of the Blinds written on #KartikAaryan. Time & again he was linked to Sushant Singh Rajput when our Sushant was alive. This Targeted Campaigning started when he gave a 100 Cr Blockbuster Movie #SonuKeTituKiSweety without the help of the Movie Mafia. Thread Continues pic.twitter.com/ah20YwC5wQ — Sushrita (@SushritaR) April 16, 2021

Production of Dostana 2 was underway and it had completed 20 days of shoot for the film. As per the sources, Dharma was pushed to the wall by Kartik’s ‘unprofessional behaviour’. Reports also suggest that there was a lack of clarity on the commitment of dates from his side. Kartik was also to collaborate with Karan Johar on a new film, a cricket story, to be helmed by Sharan Sharma, but now the film has been reportedly held up and the production house will approach a new actor soon.