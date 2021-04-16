Kartik Aaryan has reportedly been fired from Dostana 2 by Dharma Productions due to actor’s ‘unprofessional behaviour’. PeepingMoon has also reported that Dharma Productions or any other film business of Karan Johar has vowed to not work with Kartik again. Sources also revealed that Karan Johar’s production house is replacing the actor in the sequel. Also Read - Serving The Nation Since 1853: Twitter Pours Love As Indian Railways Marks Its 168th Birthday | See Pics
However, the report did not go well with netizens and many compared him with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's situation. Many even went on to slam Karan Johar. One user tweeted, "#KartikAaryan if you chose to keep quiet when Others were going through it .. how can you expect that it won't happen to you?!"
"Well We'll know that #KartikAaryan was appreciated by our Prime Minister too so ya , his behaviour was always so sweet and polite towards his every co-star which is a fact you can't ignore so allegations by Dharma ruined. Thumbs up#KartikAaryan", wrote another.
Check Tweets Here:
Production of Dostana 2 was underway and it had completed 20 days of shoot for the film. As per the sources, Dharma was pushed to the wall by Kartik’s ‘unprofessional behaviour’. Reports also suggest that there was a lack of clarity on the commitment of dates from his side. Kartik was also to collaborate with Karan Johar on a new film, a cricket story, to be helmed by Sharan Sharma, but now the film has been reportedly held up and the production house will approach a new actor soon.