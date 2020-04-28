Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who is suffering from neuroendocrine tumour since 2018, was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to colon infection and he is currently in ICU. As soon as the news broke out, his fans prayed for his speedy recovery. Taking to Twitter, they trended the hashtag #IrrfanKhan and wished him to get well soon. Also Read - Irrfan Khan Health Update: Actor in ICU, Official Statement Says 'he Will Recover Soon'

One user tweeted, “#IrrfanKhan we are with you and praying for you and everyone else who is sick in any way or form hope you we all can get well soon.” Also Read - Irrfan Khan Hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai Due to Colon Infection

Another wrote, “Whenever I see the phrase “Finest actor” his image comes automatically in my mind. Get well soon champ.Thumbs up #IrrfanKhan.” Also Read - Irrfan Khan's Mother Sayeeda Begum Passes Away at 95, Actor Unable to Fly Back to India

“#IrrfanKhan It’s true that he is admitted in Kokilaben Hospital .He is a man of courage & will recover fast .Month of Holy Ramzan & prayers of many people are with him . Get well soon. Wishing him a speedy recovery”, another user wrote.

Check out the tweets here:

#IrrfanKhan

Praying Almighty for your speedy recovery — patdibaba (@patdibaba) April 28, 2020

My most favorite actor @irrfank, wishing u a speedy recovery. You are not less than a gem. #irrfankhan pic.twitter.com/rGAM0AujeJ — Dharmendra Neel Choudhary (@DharmendraNeel) April 28, 2020

I am hoping for the speedy recovery of the great actor and true patriot #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/ybbtlV565X — Manjesh Ojha (@manjeshojha) April 28, 2020

Sad to find out that one of my favourite Bollywood actors is currently in ICU😔I pray to God for his earliest recovery🙏 #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/9o1qN5Od0v — Pushparghya Mullick (@PushparghyaMul1) April 28, 2020

#IrrfanKhan Sir god of Acting get well soon l pray to god. Pray for him https://t.co/92zm8ebtAG — Atul Mishra (@MrAtulMishra) April 28, 2020

#IrrfanKhan we are with you and praying for you and everyone else who is sick in any way or form hope you we all can get well soon 🙏🙏🙏 — Naturally weird (@WeirdNaturally) April 28, 2020

Wishing a speedy recovery…

Get well soon. May Allah protect you sir 🙏#IrrfanKhan — Imran khan (@imkhan5csn) April 28, 2020

“Irrfan” a one word that truly defines ‘acting’ more than acting books/course.

Praying wholeheartedly for your good health.

May you get well soon 💐@irrfank #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/2dN5Cix8e1 — KHALID (@speak_sensibly) April 28, 2020

Actor #IrrfanKhan admitted to Mumbai hospital as health deteriorates

54-yr-old cancer survivor Irrfan, who had to attend his mother’s funeral in Jaipur through a video call a few days ago due to coronavirus travel restrictions in India, is reportedly in the ICU at the moment pic.twitter.com/wO8cVooU87 — Sm Manihar (@nih_sm) April 28, 2020

we wish ur speedy recovery… Ur the only hero whose acting seems so natural and ..

every role that bestowed upon u is beautifully executed by u so we want to watch u again and again in those characters… COME back soon Man like a warrior…#IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/mgkgNo9Auc — Prakash Tiwari (@prakash__t) April 28, 2020

One of my favourite actors. Here’s wishing him a speedy recovery…#IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/IOFN7o1lsW — Raman Dhaka (@RamanDhaka) April 28, 2020

You are my favorite #IrrfanKhan .. You have to recover. Praying for your speedy recovery. Heart pound blessings. Get well soon #IrrfanKhan — prakriti razdan (@prakritirazdan1) April 28, 2020



Earlier, a spokesperson released an official statement on his health which stated, “Yes it is true that Irrfan khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor’s observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of all his well wishers, he will recover soon”.

Irrfan is currently living in Mumbai with wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons, Babil and Ayan, who are in hospital with him.

In 2018, Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour for which he is getting treated abroad. The actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium and was given an early streaming release after the nationwide coronavirus lockdown forced theatres to shut down.