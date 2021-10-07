In no relief from the court to Aryan Khan, he has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody in the Mumbai drug case. The bail plea hearing will take place on Friday at 12:30 am. Mumbai court said in its statement, “The zonal director is requested to keep the accused in NCB as jail authorities do not admit the accused post 6 pm without COVID report. So, they may be remanded with NCB. Bail application hearing tomorrow at 12:30 pm.” The case will be heard at the special NDPS court.Also Read - Pooja Bhatt Hits Back At User For Accusing Her Of Revealing Identity Of Man In Aryan Khan's Selfie

After the news of his judicial custody was out, fans started trending the hashtag #ReleaseAryanKhan in support of Shah Rukh Khan and his family. Fans even gathered outside Mannat to extend their support to SRK.

One user tweeted, "In the difficult times, We stand with our King Shah Rukh Khan. We believe in the innocence of Aryan khan and we support him with our whole heart. #ReleaseAryanKhan."

Another wrote, “Mumbai Court Rejects further NCB Custody of #AryanKhan. Bail application to be heard tomorrow. Inshallah, Aryan Khan will go to his house tomorrow. #IStandWithSRK #IStandWithAryanKhan #ReleaseAryanKhan.”

“#ReleaseAryanKhan The entire Narcotics law is based on the Recovery, No recovery was made from Aryan. Arresting Aryan and keeping him on Remand for 14 days is a clear violation of the law. #ReleaseAryanKhan #AryanKhan #standwitharyankhan”, wrote another.

Lot of fans started gathering outside mannat #ReleaseAryanKhan pic.twitter.com/fgjAUFOmsL — Rohit Jagdale (@R_R_jagdale) October 7, 2021

Prayers and good wishes of all the fans conveyed to Mannat by SRK Royals Mumbai. #WeStandWithAryanKhan #WeStandWithAryanKhan #ReleaseAryanKhan pic.twitter.com/QNcHKTAkqi — SRK Royals FC Mumbai (@SRKRoyalsMumbai) October 7, 2021

I wanted people to love #AryanKhan through his acting in film but before he started carrer millions of people are already in love with him for the man he is ; the way he is conducting himself in this difficult time is commandable . He has his own swag 🔥 #ReleaseAryanKhan pic.twitter.com/bKF7kYzrjo — RÛBY💫 (@RubyInspiring) October 7, 2021

Capturing the gold fish while sharks swim free.#ReleaseAryanKhan

And everyone else being held with insufficient evidence — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) October 7, 2021



During the hearing, NCB proceeded with the argument that they are still investigating the case and hence, they sought for custody extension of Aryan Khan till October 11. The anti-narcotics agency also claimed that the main supplier in the case has been arrested. On the other hand, Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde in his argument said that NCB did not interrogate him in the last two days. He further said that he was invited to the party to add the glamour quotient. “If NCB has not managed to unearth any controversy so far, then what are they going to do now? Humble submission is that they keep saying that they have to reach the ‘main accused.’ He (Aryan) cannot be held hostage till they find the main accused,” Maneshinde had said.

He was arrested on October 3, following the drug bust at a rave party in Mumbai.