Actor Faraaz Khan who is battling for life at a hospital in Bengaluru remains critical. As per Mumbai Mirror, the actor's younger brother Fahmaan Khan spoke gave an update on his current medical condition. He said, "He is admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru and the doctors are trying their best to get him out of danger. He has got multiple problems like high fever and infection in the chest and brain."

His family members released an official statement and also organised a fundraising campaign to garner money for his treatment. The statement mentioned that Faraaz has been suffering from severe cough in the chest for around a year now, however, the cough recently resulted in a herpes infection that spread to his brain from the chest and caused multiple seizures. Actors Salman Khan and Pooja Bhat came to the rescue and helped them financially.

The family has expressed their gratitude towards Salman Khan as the actor took care of all the medical expenses. On Salman's grand gesture Fahmaan said, "We will forever be grateful to Salman Khan. May God bless him and give him a long life."

In a post on social media, actor Kashmera Shah thanked Salman for helping Faraaz and setting the best example of being a superstar. She also mentioned that her post was also going to get criticism from many people who dislike Salman.

Kashmera wrote, “You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb game is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don’t like this post I don’t care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and feel. I think he is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry” (sic)

Faraaz, who’s the son of late Bollywood actor Yusuf Khan, was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru after suffering from multiple seizures. He is currently in the ICU and requires extreme medical care to get back to life.