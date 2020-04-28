Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan’s daughter Anya has managed to raise Rs 2 lakh by now by selling her sketches and the credit goes to one and the only actor Abhishek Bachchan for donating Rs 1 Lakh and supporting the COVID-19 charity drive. To thank Abhishek, the filmmaker shared a picture sharing a big hug with the star. The money raised by Anya will be used for helping stray animals and the needy. Also Read - Karan Johar Apologises For His Social Media Posts After a Sarcastic Video 'Thanking Celebs' Amid COVID-19 Scare Goes Viral

Farah Khan, who couldn't be happier and grateful, took to photo-sharing app Instagram to thank for the same. She wrote: "Who gives 1 lakh for a sketch? Only Abhishek Bachchan…That straightaway doubles Anya's charity drive! Thank you, my mad, big-hearted crazy boy. Big hug coming up which you will hate, I know."

The first pic features the director herself with Bachchan while she hugs her tightly while the second one features her daughter Anya holding the sketch of the Bachchans' late pet dog Shanouk who died in 2013 with a placard in hung in his head that read, "Thank You."

The post received more than 1lakh likes and comments by celebs following Zoya Akhtar, Sonali Bendre, Hrithik Roshan among others.

Anya has been raising money through her sketches ever since the lockdown was implemented. The money raised by auctioning the sketches will be used to deliver food packages to the needy and to feed the stray animals as coronavirus-induced countrywide lockdown continues to remain in place.