Mumbai: Farah Khan has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being double vaccinated. The choreographer-filmmaker informed on Instagram, “I wonder if this happened coz I didn’t put my ‘Kaala Teeka’.. despite being double vaccinated, & working with mostly double vaxxed people.. I’ve still managed to test positive for COVID.. I’ve already informed everyone I came in contact with, to get tested. However, if I have forgotten someone (because of old age n fading memory) Please test yourself. Hoping to recover soon.”Also Read - Govt Says Lockdown, Containment Measures Must be Taken to Prevent Kerala's Covid Surge: Report

Check Full Statement Here:

Recently, Farah Khan shot for an episode for Super Dancer 4 along with Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur, and show’s hosts Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi. She also features as a judge on the ‘Zee Comedy Show’. Also Read - Can This Brazilian Viper Snake be The Biggest Help in Combating COVID-19? All we Know so Far!

She also made an appearance on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show and a promo of the same saw her slamming a troll who not only fat-shamed her but also called her kids ‘skinny’. Slamming the troll, she said, “You take care of your kids, I will take care of mine.” She went on to say that everyone with a smartphone considers itself a critic nowadays. Also Read - Kerala Covid Update: Only RTPCR Testing in THESE 6 Districts. Check Details

On the work front, she will reportedly direct the official remake of Satte Pe Satta with Hrithik Roshan. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same.