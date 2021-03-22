Actor Fardeen Khan’s new picture from his massive transformation surfaced on social media and is going insanely viral. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Kaim on Sunday shared a picture on Instagram and teased his fans with his new look. He captioned it, “When Good Looks Take Over And Your Job Gets Easier. The Handsome *Fardeen Khan* Is Back With A Bang. (sic)” In the picture, the actor was seen smiling and was clad in a denim shirt and a pair of sunglasses. His transformation will leave your jaws to drop. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Fardeen Khan – Get Ready For These 9 Bollywood Comebacks In 2021

Check Out The Pictures Here:



On Sunday, he was spotted by the paparazzi, who asked him to pose for the camera. However, he asked, “Please tell me what picture you will take with a mask.” He then sat in his car and drove away.

Recently, in a chat with Bombay Times, he spoke in length about his transformation. He said, “Physical health can definitely affect your mental health. When you are a parent, keeping up with your kids becomes a challenge if you are not in the best of your shape. My daughter enjoys skating, cycling, and my son runs around in the park. As a father you want to go hiking with them, you want to introduce them to the sports you played. Now, that’s part of the job of being a parent. This made me realise the importance of being fit. When you work out you initially lose weight, but then there’s a point where it becomes stable, that’s a challenge to work harder and lose weight further. I am happy I was able to push myself and made working out a part of my routine.”

Fardeen Khan is eyeing a comeback in Bollywood. He made headlines last year after he was spotted outside casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s office. Mukesh also confirmed that Fardeen is looking for a comeback and told a leading daily, “We are exploring opportunities. He is back! Looking good.”