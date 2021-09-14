Mumbai: Actor Fardeen Khan, who has been missing from the screens for over a decade now, is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood with Sanjay Gupta directorial Visfot. The film will feature Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen pitted against each other. It is an official remake of the Venezuelan drama Rock, Paper, Scissor (2012), which was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Oscar at the 85th Academy Awards.Also Read - Akshay Kumar’s Mother Dies: Rohit Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Others Attend Aruna Bhatia’s Last Rites

Sanjay Gupta now confirmed the news and as reported by ANI, he said, "I am really happy that Fardeen and Riteish are teaming up for this extremely special project. My team and I put in every bit of our blood, sweat, and tears to make each of our projects count. This film has been in the works for a while and I'm proud to say that Visfot rolls by the end of the month. We're geared up for this."

The shooting schedule for the film will begin by the end of the month and reportedly the film will be shot in Mumbai. The film is based on the collision between the chawls of Dongri and the high-rises of Mumbai. After 14 years, Fardeen and Riteish will be sharing the screen space together.

Last year, Fardeen trended on social media after his massive transformation. He lost 18kgs in six months and fans were left awestruck. Speaking about his transformation, he had told BT, “Physical health can definitely affect your mental health. When you are a parent, keeping up with your kids becomes a challenge if you are not in the best of your shape. My daughter enjoys skating, cycling, and my son runs around in the park. As a father you want to go hiking with them, you want to introduce them to the sports you played. Now, that’s part of the job of being a parent. This made me realise the importance of being fit. When you work out you initially lose weight, but then there’s a point where it becomes stable, that’s a challenge to work harder and lose weight further. I am happy I was able to push myself and made working out a part of my routine.”

Fardeen is known for his films such as Prem Aggan, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Darling, No Entry, Heyy Babyy, Dulha Mil Gaya, among others.