Mumbai: 24 years after he made his grand Bollywood debut with a movie titled Prem Aggan, actor Fardeen Khan says he was 'horrible' at his work. The actor spoke in an interview recently and mentioned that he was given a Filmfare Award for the best debut and he couldn't understand why he had won that award despite poor acting. Fardeen also revealed that nobody liked the film and whatever offers he had, people took those away after watching the film.

Fardeen is now returning to the screen with a horror film titled Visfot. During a promotional interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor opened up and said, "I don't think I deserve that award. It was a culture and stuff back then, that people got awards like that. I look at my work, I definitely didn't deserve that. The film didn't work, I didn't work, I looked back and I thought I was horrible."

The popular actor and son of famous actor Feroz Khan added that the situation turned so bad that he had to return the money he was given for the films. "I sat at home for a whole year. I had no work, the films I had signed before that, people took their money back. I had spent some of the money that I had been given, so I had to return that money."

Fardeen’s father agreed to support him through this period and decided to give him Rs 50,000 per month and a place to stay. Now, with the money that he was given by the filmmakers for his next films, he had already bought a new car, the EMI of which was Rs 22,000 per month. The actor mentioned that he wasn’t even in the position to save enough money to afford gas for the vehicle.

“So he was very very strict, my dad. Because he was a completely self-made man and he just didn’t believe in protecting you, especially in terms of economic reality. That whole year went by, I went into a bit of a shell for some time. the reviews were awful, nobody wanted to work with me. Then I kind of picked myself up, started working out, coming out with a plan to meet people and go out there. I continued working on my Hindi which was very very bad for my first film,” he explained.

Fardeen said he credits his career to director Ram Gopal Varma who offered him a role in Jungle that changed his life. He added that Urmila Matondkar is one actor who agreed to star opposite him in two films – Jungle and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and he’s absolutely grateful to her.