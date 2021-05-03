Mumbai: The second wave of Coronavirus has shaken India. The country is gasping for breath due to the shortage of oxygen and COVID-19 medications. People are taking desperate measures to keep their loved ones alive, they are running out to unproven medical treatments, turning to the black market for life-saving medications that are running out of stock. While there are some people who are selling fake COVID medications. Actor-producer Farhan Akhtar took to his Twitter to address this issue and called out to people involved in manufacturing and selling fake COVID-19 medications. Also Read - Sushmita Sen Pens A Thoughtful Note on ‘How Human Spirit Prevails Every Single Time,’ Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Farhan wrote: “Seen a news report of people manufacturing & selling fake Covid medication. You have to be a special kind of monster to con people in these dark & desperate times. Shame on you, whoever you are!!!” Also Read - Bharti Singh Breaks Down in Tears As She Opens Up About Her Mother's Covid-19 Diagnosis | Watch

Seen a news report of people manufacturing & selling fake Covid medication. You have to be a special kind of monster to con people in these dark & desperate times. Shame on you, whoever you are!!! Also Read - Kumkum Bhagya Actor Ashlesha Savant Tests Covid-19 Positive, Under Home Quarantine — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 2, 2021

Netizens reacted to his tweet in agreement and shared their harrowing experiences too. A user replied to Farhan’s tweet saying, “I feel people who are trying to line their pockets with money atm, don’t realise that they are lining their pockets with the death and misery of thousands of people. They don’t realise that this pain and misery in their pockets which will haunt them later in life.”

While another user wrote that people are trying to make money over dead bodies. “You haven’t heard about cost of plasma donation? Or Ambulances charging a bomb to take the body to cremation? They are everywhere… trying to make money over dead bodies.”

A tweet read, “Once the impact of this wave subsides, State Govts which care for its people should run an investigation against 1. Fake Medicine makers 2. Black Marketeers of O2, O2meter, Oxymeter, thermometer etc 3. Nariyal Pani inflated price etc.”

Another said: “Yep…people filling paracetamol injections in Remdesivir vials…n sellin fr 40k..they wr caught recently.” A comment read: “Once the impact of this wave subsides, State Govts which care for its people should run an investigation against 1. Fake Medicine makers 2. Black Marketeers of O2, O2meter, Oxymeter, thermometer etc 3. Nariyal Pani inflated price etc.”

Not just Farhan, R Madhavan also called out people who are involved in corrupt practices during the COVID-19 pandemic.