Actor Abhay Deol had recently called out Bollywood's lobbying culture and how award shows prefer a certain actor over another. He took the example of his own film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and mentioned that even though he, Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan were all on the same pedestal, the award ceremonies decided that both he and Farhan were in the supporting roles and Hrithik was in the main lead, and that's how they were nominated in various categories for awards. Abhay added that Farhan never objected to it.

Now, addressing the same post, Farhan talked to India Today in an e-conclave and mentioned how one should not be seeking validation everytime. The popular actor said if a person's ultimate goal is to be on the magazine covers or get awards and nominations, then the film industry is not the place for him. The actor added that there's a sudden increase in the negativity around where everyone is complaining and fighting with each other that need to stop. Farhan was quoted saying, "You are constantly hearing about some rat race and everybody is fighting each other to some kind of spot which does not exist. I mean the fact is you have to believe in yourself, you have to work sincerely, work hard, how many magazine covers you will do, whether you came on the front page of a magazine, or the front page of a newspaper. If that is your larger interest, I really feel that you are in the wrong profession."

Farhan went on to say that the attitude where you are constantly seeking validation brings only disappointment in the bigger picture. "If in your personality you are constantly seeking validation for things, you will, there is no eventuality possible but disappointment. You may have a wonderful time for a while, but eventually, you will be disappointed, because it is not possible to keep getting validation from other people," the actor said.

Earlier, while making the post, Abhay wrote, “I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as “supporting actors”. Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as “actors in a leading role”. So by the industry’s own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes. There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it. #familyfareawards” (sic)

Many people supported Abhay in speaking against the prevalent culture of lobbying and favouritism. Many other stars including Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut, Aamir Khan, and John Abraham have also called out Bollywood award shows for being selective on the basis of power rather than talent while felicitating stars in various categories.

