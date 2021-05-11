Mumbai: Actor Farhan Akhtar has shut down the trolls who said that he got access to a drive-in vaccination facility because of his privilege of being a celebrity. A Twitter user asked the actor to share a screenshot of his online booking, following comments that he wrongfully accessed a facility meant for senior citizens. Also Read - TV Actor Sooraj Thapar Hospitalised After Testing Positive For Covid-19, Is Stable Now

The Twitter user was responding to a claim that Farhan used the facility ‘reserved only for people above 60 years of age’ and wrote, “If this is true then @FarOutAkhtar should clarify, show a booking screenshot. Else it’s the prominence over general availability and a case of prominent people having better access.” Also Read - Mumbai to Open Drive-in Vaccination Centres in Several Areas. Check List

Farhan replied to the tweet and shared the screenshot of his confirmed appointment for the Covid-19 vaccine on May 8. He wrote, “Thank you for @anubhavdps asking the logical question. This deserves a reply. Here you go… #staysafe #staysane.” Also Read - Rajeev Masand Health Update: Film Critic Still Critical, Responding To Proning Technique

On Monday, Farhan also responded to a Twitter user who called him a ‘VIP brat’. The user had written, “Another VIP brat @FarOutAkhtar gets out of turn vaccination at the drive-in reserved for 60+years senior citizens… Either he is 60+, physically challenged that we do not know off, or used his status for vaccination.”

Responding to the troll, the actor wrote, “The drive in is for 45 + .. now do something constructive for society with your time like losing your phone.”

Last week, Farhan took the first jab of Covid-19 vaccine and tweeted, “Got my first jab today via drive-through at Andheri sports complex. Thank you to @mybmc & @MumbaiPolice for the streamlined system. To those waiting their turn, the process does take 2-3 hours (for now) so please be patient. Carry water & a snack, if need be. Stay safe.”

The drive in is for 45 + .. now do something constructive for society with your time like losing your phone. https://t.co/zLgyhhtQIO — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 10, 2021



Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan which was set to release this month on Amazon Prime Video has been indefinitely postponed owing to a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country.