Actor and director Farhan Akhtar revamped the famous poem 'Toh Zinda Ho Tum' from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, in an attempt to ask people to take necessary precautions against coronavirus. The new version of the poem has been pulled by the actor to make it fit the current scenario of the coronavirus pandemic. Farhan Akhtar starts the poem with: "Chehro par apne mask pehen rahe ho to zinda ho tum! House party par yaaro se baat kar rahe ho to zinda ho tum! Chheenko ke jhonko se tum door rehna seekho! Bheedo mei shaamil hone ko nahi kehna seekho".

He further read: "Har insaan se tum milo bandh k apni baahein, har pal exit site ko tarasti dikhe voh nigaahein, jo pocket me sanitizer rakh rahe ho to zinda ho tum, chehre ho pe apne mask pehen rahe ho to zinda ho tum".

The Sky is Pink actor posted a video of himself reciting the tweaked version of the poem. "'Toh Zinda ho tum' – Corona version. #laughalittle #stayhome #poemsforourtimes," he captioned the post.

Farhan’s co-star in ZNMD, Hrithik Roshan replied to the video. He wrote, “Light hearted yet heavy !👏”.

Watch the video shared by Farhan Akhtar:

The original poem penned by Javed Akhtar goes like: “Dilon mein tum apni betabiyan leke chal rahe ho Toh zinda ho tum! Nazar mein khwaabon ki bijliyan leke chal rahe ho Toh zinda ho tum! Hawa ke jhonkon ke jaise aazad rehna seekho, Tum ek dariya ke jaise, leharon mein behna seekho. Har ek lamhe se tum milo khole apni baahein, Har ek pal ek naya samaa dekhe ye nigaahe, Jo apni aankhon mein hairaniyan leke chal rahe ho, Toh zinda ho tum! Dilon mein tum apni betabiyan leke chal rahe ho, Toh zinda ho tum.”