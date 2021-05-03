Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofaan, which was set to release on Amazon Prime Video on May 21, has now been postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures issued a statement that reads, “The situation in India is truly heart-breaking, and we at Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures send our thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by the pandemic. In light of the severity of the situation, our focus is completely on the pandemic and on supporting our employees, their families, and in helping the wider community. Therefore, we have taken the decision to postpone the release of our film ‘Toofaan’ until the situation improves. We will issue an update regarding the new release date in due course of time.” Also Read - Farhan Akhtar Lashes Out At ‘Monsters’ Who Are Selling Fake COVID-19 Drugs

They further urged fans to stay safe and get vaccinated.” Please continue to observe Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Also, please register and get vaccinated when it’s your turn. On behalf of the entire team of Toofaan, we urge you to Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay United. Jai Hind”, the statement further reads. Also Read - Hello Charlie Trailer Out: Aadar Jain Joins a Gorilla in This Comedy, Jackie Shroff Goes Hiding

As stated, the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases around the country is the concern of the hour, and this step by Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures is a welcomed step, despite the excitement around the project.

The film is presented by Amazon Prime Video in association with Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures, it is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and Farhan Akhtar. The film also features Isha Talwar, Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Rajpal Yadav, Rishi Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Yashpal Sharma, Jatin Sarna, Manoj Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Darshan Kumar and Supriya Pathak among others.