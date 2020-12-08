The Farmers’ Protest is reaching its peak with the country even observing a complete shutdown today. The shooting of the films has also been halted because of the protest, especially those that are being shot in Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab. Actor Shahid Kapoor was scheduled to shoot his upcoming movie Jersey in Chandigarh today, however, the makers seem to have deferred the shoot date in Chandigarh and the team has headed to Dehradun to shoot other scenes. Also Read - De Dhana Dhan! Shahid Kapoor Preps For Jersey in Cricket Field, See His New Look

A report in Mid-Day revealed that the team of Jersey had a final shooting schedule in Chandigarh after which they planned to visit Kasauli and Dehradun to film a few other scenes. However, due to the farmers' protest and the Bharat Band, the team flew directly to Dehradun, deferring the Chandigarh shoot schedule.

The daily quoted a source close to the production as saying, "Days into the shoot in Chandigarh, the makers felt it would be difficult to pull off the remaining shoot amid the current scenario." The team has to shoot for three days in Chandigarh.

Jersey is Shahid’s next after the super success of Kabir Singh that released last year to both criticism and appreciation at the Box Office. The film also features Mrunal Thakur in an important role. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, it’s the official Hindi adaptation of a Telugu film by the same name. Shahid plays the role of a retired cricketer who makes a comeback on the field.