Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh opened up about an incident when her father chased a man after he punched her. The incident took place when the actor was on her way back from the gym. She said that she noticed a man staring at her and confronted him. Fatima told a leading daily, "Main raste mein jaa rahi thi gym ke baad. Ek ladka aaya aur wo ghoor raha tha. Toh maine bola, 'Kya ghoor raha hai?' (He said) 'Ghoorunga, meri marzi.' Maine kaha 'Maar khaana hai?' (He said) 'Maar'. (I was on my way back from the gym when I noticed a man starring at me. I confronted him and asked why he was staring. He said 'it is my wish'. I asked him if he wanted a slap. He replied, 'slap me'." The actor and the man engaged in a battle of words before he touched her face.

"I slapped him, he punched me. I blacked out. Of course, I called my father first and informed him about the incident. He came with two-three other men. You know how fathers are. That man ran into a street. My father, my brother, and their friends went all, 'kaun tha jo meri beti ko haath lagaya? (Who touched my daughter)", she added.



Last year, in an interview, Fatima had revealed that she has faced the casting couch too. She had said, “Of course, I have faced the casting couch. I have been in situations where I have been told that the only way I get the job is by having sex. There are several times people have taken away work from me. There have also been times where I knew I was doing a film and I was replaced because of someone’s reference.”

Fatima began her career as a child artist and acted in films such as Chachi 420, One 2 Ka 4, and Tahaan. Her major breakthrough came with the portrayal of Geeta Phogat in the 2016 film Dangal. She went on to feature in movies such as Thugs of Hindostan, Bittoo Boss, and Ludo.