Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has got two back-to-back films releasing soon. While the actor is excited about her film journey today, things were not so easy always. The actor, in her latest interview with Pinkvilla, talked about her struggles and how the biggest challenge was to survive in the sexist world since the very beginning.

Fatima revealed that she was molested when she was very young and that has made her realise how it's a tough world for a woman and one has to fight sexism every day here. The actor, who rose to fame with her performance alongside Aamir Khan in Dangal, said, "I was molested when I was five years old. No! I was three years old. So you understand how deep sexism goes. It's a battle we fight on an everyday basis. Every woman, every minority fights every day. And I hope our future is better."

She added that she remembers people telling her how she doesn’t look like a certain top actor and therefore, she won’t be getting films. “I have faced people telling me that the only way to get a job is through sex. So that has also happened to me. I have lost jobs to someone else for whatever reason,” she said.

Fatima said that she can see how the industry has changed to welcome people like her who look like a common man and not like Aishwarya Rai or Deepika Padukone. The actor said that she understood the standard of the beauty the industry subscribes to but she also met people who wanted to cast actors who look average and more relatable to the audience. “… when I look back, I think, ‘fair enough’. That’s the standard of beauty they subscribe to. That one should look exactly like this or that to become a heroine. And I clearly don’t fall in that bracket, I fall into a different bracket. But there are opportunities now, there are films being made for people like me, who don’t look like supermodels, who look normal, average,” she explained.

Fatima is now gearing up for the release of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari which is directed by Anurag Basu, and Netflix’s offering Ludo.