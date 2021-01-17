Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has released an official statement regarding the big announcement that’s going to be made on Monday, January 18. The official social media handle of Dharma Productions put out a release on Sunday morning declaring the brand’s agenda of moving beyond languages while curating cinema. Also Read - Bikini-Clad Ananya Panday Spotted in Ishaan Khatter's Video From Maldives, Fans Say 'Ananya Dikh Gayi'

The official statement read, “Stories are not bound by languages anymore, their richness is quantified by their entertainment quotient, the places they take you, and the way they make you feel at the core. In the past years, we have presented stories that brought a never-seen-before cinematic spectacle to screens, appealing across regions to enthrall one and all. Tomorrow, we are adding another chapter in that journey, obliterating linguistic barriers to being a new age of cinema. It’s time to put your game face on” (sic) Also Read - Ananya Panday Begins Fighter With Vijay Devarakonda, Posts Beautiful Photos From Film's Prep

Cinema is set to cross all linguistic barriers to entertain one and all! Big news dropping tomorrow at 10:08am, watch this space for more!! pic.twitter.com/pIaF2iwUbb — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 17, 2021

As the post created excitement among Bollywood fans, many social media users started speculating about the announcement. Dharma announced that the title and first look of something special will be out tomorrow at 10:08 am.

Our sources close to the production reveal that the makers are going to reveal the first look of Ananya Panday and Vijay Devarakonda starrer which was tentatively titled Fighter. The film is going to release at the pan-India level. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, it’s a love story full of some stylish action sequences keeping in mind Vijay’s popularity in South India after his performances in movies like Dear Comrade and Arjun Reddy.

A new title for the film is expected to be revealed tomorrow after Hrithik Roshan recently announced his next as ‘Fighter’ with Deepika Padukone.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on the film!