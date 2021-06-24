Mumbai: The sequel of Akshay Kumar starrer hit music video Filhaal has been announced. On Thursday, Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon took to social media sharing the first poster of Filhaal 2 Mohabbat and expressing excitement for the song. Also Read - Huma Qureshi is a Sight to Behold in a Glamorous Thigh Slit Blue Dress

The poster features Akshay Kumar riding a bike with Nupur Sanon leaning on his shoulder. Akshay and Nupur shared the first look on their respective social media handles and wrote, “Woh Kehte hain ki bohot bohot bohot intezaar ka phal FILHAAL 2 hota hai !! Taiyaar ho jayiye humse karne ke liye !! ♥️

Several fans took to the comment section of Akshay’s and Nupur’s post, dropping heart emojis and expressing excitement for the melody.

Talking about Mohabbat, Nupur Sanon shares, “Filhall has been not just a song but an opportunity of a lifetime. The phenomenal success of the song put me on the map for which I’ll forever be grateful to all the fans who showered their love and Akshay sir for being such a supportive co-star and mentor. As we now present Mohabbat, I hope we are bestowed with the same love and support, can’t wait to share the song, it is undoubtedly one of the most special experiences of my life.”

Filhaal becomes the first song to have a sequel in India. The refreshing chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon against the backdrop of the melodious song depicting a heartbreak became the talk of the town, creating chatter amongst the audience for the sequel.

The teaser of Mohabbat featuring Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon will be released on 30th June 2021.