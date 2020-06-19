The demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput led to discussions around the existence of nepotism, favouritism, lobbying, and the importance of camps in Bollywood. Not even a week is passed by and a filmmaker has already thought of a film on the late actor’s life. Titled Suicide or Murder: A Star Was Lost, the film is made by director Shamik Maulik and is based on how actors with no film background are treated by the industry when they try to make their career in the movie world. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Throwback Video as Background Dancer For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Goes Viral

A report in Navbharat Times quoted the director talking about the film. Maulik said that his intention behind taking a leaf from Sushant's life and putting it out on the screen is to 'end the monopoly of the big stars and production houses of the film industry.'

The director added that he intends to 'expose' Bollywood with his film. It's more about showing how prevalent nepotism is and how the lobbying machinery works inside Bollywood where opportunities are snatched from the hands of those who deserve and are given to those who have connections. Maulik said, "I want to break this gang. My story will show everything that was done wrong with Sushant. That boy was forced to end his life. He was bullied by people and boycotted and was even fired from several films back-to-back."

Even though the story of the film is essentially based on Sushant’s life, it is going to show the injustice done to several other actors. The director said, “The film is not a biopic but is rather inspired by Sushant’s life. It will spill the beans on many secrets of the film industry.”