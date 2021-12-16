Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to file an FIR against the Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt. The chairman of the BMC health committee, Rajul Patel has ordered the FIR to be filed against the actor and has mentioned that Alia violated coronavirus norms. Reportedly, Alia Bhatt was in the category of high-risk people and even though she was tested negative for COVID-19, the actor was supposed to self-quarantine herself for 14 days as per the BMC norms. However, the actor violated the same and visited Delhi recently for the launch of her upcoming movie Brahmāstra’s motion poster.Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Sister Shaheen Elaborates on Dealing With Pain While Overcoming Depression: ‘I Was 12 When It Started’

"I have ordered the Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Public Health Department to file an FIR against Alia Bhatt for violating home isolation norms. She is a role model for a lot of many people, she should have acted responsibly. Rules are the same for all," Patel said. Reportedly, BMC had also contacted Alia Bhatt and had asked her to quarantine herself in Delhi itself. However, the actor returned to Mumbai.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt visited Delhi on December 15 along with Ranbir Kapoor. The duo released the motion poster of the movie along with its release date. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni and will be released in September next year.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was tested positive along with Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan. Following this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation sealed four buildings in Bandra and Khar areas of Mumbai and also held testing camps in these areas.